MGO One Seven LLC Sells 152 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,851.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,685.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,610.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,539.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

