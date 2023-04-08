Miranda Jayne Toledano Buys 30,000 Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at $87,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Entera Bio Trading Down 6.4 %

ENTX stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

