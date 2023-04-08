Miranda Jayne Toledano Buys 30,000 Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at $87,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Entera Bio Trading Down 6.4 %
ENTX stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday.
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
