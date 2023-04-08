MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.73.

MKSI opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $131.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $5,372,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

