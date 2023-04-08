Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.36.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $285.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

