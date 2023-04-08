Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1,256.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

