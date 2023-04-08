MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

MLTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MLTX stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.