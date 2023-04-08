Morgan Stanley Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

