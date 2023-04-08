Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,631 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after buying an additional 166,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,121,000 after buying an additional 521,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

