Morgan Stanley Trims Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price to $29.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FITB. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after buying an additional 1,441,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

