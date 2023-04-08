Morgan Stanley Trims Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Target Price to $58.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PB. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

