Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 111,114 shares.The stock last traded at $201.19 and had previously closed at $201.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MORN. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.