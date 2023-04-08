Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $283.46 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $286.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.36.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

