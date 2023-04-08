MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after acquiring an additional 497,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after buying an additional 3,983,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 533,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.