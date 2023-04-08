MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on April 25th

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $38,273,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $14,719,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 111,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.