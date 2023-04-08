National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in National HealthCare by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National HealthCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy purchased 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $125,011.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $57.65 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $884.35 million, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $264.55 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.24%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.