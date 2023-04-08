Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 3.7 %

NTZ opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 60.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

