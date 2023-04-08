Needham & Company LLC Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.38.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
