Needham & Company LLC Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.38.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.