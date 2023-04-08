New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $56.10 Average PT from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,509,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,145 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,412,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,136,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

