New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 15,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $73.79 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in New Relic by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Articles

