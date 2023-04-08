New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of NEWR opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,038. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

