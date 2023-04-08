Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $172.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.30. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.