Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 102.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at $628,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 24.2% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 41,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,875,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.27 million, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.49. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

See Also

