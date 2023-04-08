Northeast Investment Management Has $481,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Gpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ESGV opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

