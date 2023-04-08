Northeast Investment Management Invests $222,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.07. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.