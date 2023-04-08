Northeast Investment Management Sells 584 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Etsy by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,334,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,699,000 after purchasing an additional 530,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,817 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.