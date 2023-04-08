NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $280.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

