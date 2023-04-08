Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.04. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $37.17.
Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocwen Financial (OCN)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.