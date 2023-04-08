Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.04. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

