Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

