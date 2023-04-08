OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Major Shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc Buys 663,000 Shares of Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OncoCyte Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About OncoCyte

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.