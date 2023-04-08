Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Acquires 15,000 Shares

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXSGet Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 806,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,128.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS OPXS opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.40. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

