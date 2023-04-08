Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The firm has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

