Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
About Oragenics
