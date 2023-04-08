Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 252 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $93.60 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $97.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.