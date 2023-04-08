Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 26,362 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 243.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,362 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $162.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.00. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

