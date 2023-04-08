Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 445 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 112,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50, a PEG ratio of 193.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

