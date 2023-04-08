Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 768 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129,343 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after buying an additional 123,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,480,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW opened at $115.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

