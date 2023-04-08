Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

