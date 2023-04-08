Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 46,500 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

