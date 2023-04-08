Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

