Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,557 shares of company stock valued at $471,939. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.