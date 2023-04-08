Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Whirlpool by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WHR opened at $127.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $199.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

