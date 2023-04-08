Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Whirlpool by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $127.45 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $199.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

