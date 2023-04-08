Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.28 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EQT by 27.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $6,876,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EQT by 210.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,606,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.