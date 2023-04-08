Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.09 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.74 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

