Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,626.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 76,855 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $451.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.10 and its 200-day moving average is $435.04. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Company Profile



Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

