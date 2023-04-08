Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,837 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

