Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.16 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $124.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

