Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.04 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PPL by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PPL by 5.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PPL by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $8,024,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Insider Activity

PPL Stock Performance

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

