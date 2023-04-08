Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $297.32 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.52. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

