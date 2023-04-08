Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after acquiring an additional 560,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

